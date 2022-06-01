SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – 12:05 p.m. – The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is reporting via tweet the fire is now 15 acres, but is 20% contained

11:26 a.m. – The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is reporting a new blaze dubbed the Sears Fire, according to Twitter.

The fire, near Sears Point, is spreading at a “moderate rate of speed” and had already spread 3-5 acres, according to the tweet, which was sent at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday.

A full Cal Fire response is en route.

Just yesterday the so-called Old Fire spread 570 acres in Napa County and prompted evacuations. It is 15% contained.