(KRON) — The year is 2005, and you’re headed to any mall in America. Chances are that mall has a Sears. You (or your parents) probably bought something or just passed by the store to get into the mall.

Fast forward to today, Sears stores seem like historical artifacts that you only see in museums. However, there are still a few left that are open for business, including one here in the Bay Area.

The Sears at Sunvalley Mall in Concord is one of the 12 remaining locations open in the United States. The next closest Sears currently in operation is in Stockton. See the list (below) of the remaining Sears stores in the United States.

Last year, Sears permanently closed 71 stores nationwide. The decline of the once-retail giant has been well-documented. In 2018, Sears filed for bankruptcy, which led to the closure of 142 stores that year. According to The Wall Street Journal, Sears had around 900 stores open in 2018.

Sears Locations Open*

Concord, CA

Stockton, CA

Burbank, CA

Whittier, CA

Orlando, FL

Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Miami, FL

Braintree, MA

Jersey City, NJ

El Paso, TX

Tukwila, WA

Union Gap, WA

These do not include “Sears Outlet Store” and “Sears Hometown Store” locations. The latter’s locations are locally and independently owned stores that sell Sears merchandise.

Sears still has locations in other countries such as Mexico and Puerto Rico.

KTLA’s Travis Schlepp and The Hill’s Brett Samuels contributed to this report.