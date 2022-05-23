SALINAS, Calif. (KRON) — The Monterey County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Anthony Martezz Randall, 50, of Seaside, had been convicted in a cold case murder. Randall was found guilty of killing Lloyd “LJ” Joseph Perkins in 1995.

Perkins was found shot to death on Amador Avenue on September 21, 1995. He had a child with Randall’s ex-girlfriend, and the woman had recently ended her relationship with Randall.

On the night of the murder, Randall went to an apartment where Perkins and the woman were seeing friends. He disabled their car and waited in the darkness for them. He then ambushed and killed Perkins, the Monterey County D.A. said.

Evidence showed that Randall argued with the woman over a phone call the night of the murder. A week before the murder, Randall entered the woman’s house, beat her and tried to rob Perkins at gunpoint.

The Seaside Police Department re-opened the investigation into Perkins’ murder in 2021. New witnesses provided more insight into the crime, including three people testifying that they heard Randall admit to the murder.

Randall faces a maximum sentence of 50 years to life plus 15 years. He will be sentenced on June 21.