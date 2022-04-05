SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A fentanyl dealer from Seaside was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to eight years for distributing fentanyl that caused overdoses in two people and killed one.

21-year-old Xavier Robledo admitted that on two separate occasions in 2020 he sold counterfeit, fentanyl-laced pills known as “M30” pills.

M30 pills are light blue and imprinted with an “M” on one side and “30” on the other.

“M30 pills sold on the street are often laced with fentanyl, a cheap and deadly substitute,” said U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds. “These counterfeit pills mimic Oxycodone, but they can be killers in disguise. The mismeasurement of even a microgram of fentanyl can have lethal consequences. We urge all to stay away from fentanyl sold on the street in any form it takes.”

In April 2020 — Robledo arranged the sale of three fentanyl-laced M30 pills via cell phone messages to someone he had previously sold M30s.

Robledo admitted he personally delivered the M30 pills, which he knew contained fentanyl, to an unidentified person at his house.

The M30 pills caused the individual to suffer a fentanyl overdose, and law enforcement officers found that person in an unresponsive state.

That individual was later able to recover from his overdose.

One month later, Robledo again sold a counterfeit M30 that he knew contained fentanyl.

This time the person who bought the M30 pill from Robledo overdosed and eventually died as a result of the fentanyl in the M30 that Robledo sold him.

Fentanyl has become the leading cause of drug overdose deaths in the United States.

In this case, the counterfeit, fentanyl-laced pills that Robledo distributed were shaped and colored to resemble Oxycodone pills that are sold legitimately in the marketplace.

In addition to his eight-year prison sentence, Robledo has been ordered to pay restitution for, among other things, the funeral costs of one of his victims and will be on three years of supervised release.