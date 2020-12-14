Season over for Cal football after COVID cancels final games

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Cal football had an abrupt ending to its season after its final games were canceled due to COVID-19.
On Saturday, California’s game at Washington State was canceled less than two hours before kickoff due to a case of COVID-19 on the Cal team, the Pac-12 said.
And the following day, the Pac-12 announced the cancelation of the Arizona at Cal football game scheduled for next weekend.
Four out of eight of Cal’s scheduled games were canceled due to COVID.
Out of the four games that were played, the Golden Bears won one of them.
“The cancellation of this game is very disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans. While all of us want to see our football student-athletes on the field competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs.”Statement from the Pac-12
The decision was made under the Pac-12’s football game cancellation policy due to both Arizona and Cal not having the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for the game.
“Our heart goes out to all the student-athletes who put in so much preparation and time to play the game they love. We are disappointed that we are not able to host Arizona, but I am proud of our team and what we have been able to accomplish under difficult and unprecedented circumstances this season. Providing a safe environment has been at the top of our priority list throughout the season, and I’d like to thank everyone who helped us put together a plan to practice and play within health guidelines. I’d also like to recognize our seniors for their hard work, dedication and leadership throughout their Cal careers. They truly are a special group of student-athletes who have helped build our program. We have a bright future ahead of us, and we are looking forward to preparing for 2021.”California Head Football Coach Justin Wilcox