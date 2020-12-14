Season over for Cal football after COVID cancels final games

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Cal football had an abrupt ending to its season after its final games were canceled due to COVID-19.

On Saturday, California’s game at Washington State was canceled less than two hours before kickoff due to a case of COVID-19 on the Cal team, the Pac-12 said.

And the following day, the Pac-12 announced the cancelation of the Arizona at Cal football game scheduled for next weekend.

Four out of eight of Cal’s scheduled games were canceled due to COVID.

Out of the four games that were played, the Golden Bears won one of them.

“The cancellation of this game is very disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans. While all of us want to see our football student-athletes on the field competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs.” Statement from the Pac-12

The decision was made under the Pac-12’s football game cancellation policy due to both Arizona and Cal not having the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for the game.