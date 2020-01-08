Sebastopol tennis coach accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old arrested

SEBASTOPOL (KRON) – A tennis coach accused of sexually assaulting a minor in Sebastopol has been arrested, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

43-year-old Casey Connaway from Sebastopol was arrested on Monday afternoon after deputies saw him driving near Ragle Ranch Park.

Several years ago, authorities say Connaway was coaching tennis at Ragle Park when he met the victim at age 15.

An ‘unsolicited emotional relationship’ began between Connaway and the victim during coaching sessions.

This led to a sexual relationship, which authorities say Connaway convinced the girl to have.

For two years, the illegal relationship with the girl continued.

The victim came forward on October 26, 2019, and told the Sheriff’s Office what happened as she was concerned that other girls were victimized by Connaway.

The victim, now an adult, lives in Ventura County and is working with detectives.

Investigators learned that Connaway was coaching two minors in 2017 at a tennis camp.

One of the minors was 16-years-old and told her family that Connaway’s statements made her uncomfortable.

In this incident, no crime was committed at the time and an informational report was made.

On Monday after deputies arrested Connaway, a search warrant was issued on his car and home to gather evidence.

Connaway was booked on charges of having sex with a minor, oral copulation with a minor and sexual penetration with an object.

He was released later that day on $120,000 bail.

The sheriff’s department appreciated the victim’s bravery and cooperation during the investigation.

Authorities are working to determine if there are other victims involved.

If you have any information, the sheriff’s office asks you to call them at (707) 565-8290.