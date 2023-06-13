(KRON) — A Sebastopol woman who crashed head-on into a light pole with her two-year-old son in the backseat Tuesday was under the influence of prescription medication, police said. Officers with the Santa Rosa Police Department were dispatched to a solo vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 12 and South Wright Road in Santa Rosa at 2:30 p.m.

Santa Rosa PD recounted witness reports about a white Audi SUV heading east on Highway 12 that crashed head-on into a light pole at a high rate of speed. The light pole was at the corner of South Wright Road.

Officers and medical personnel arrived on the scene and confirmed it was a solo vehicle crash. The driver, 40-year-old Melanie Dellard of Sebastopol, was behind the wheel. Her two-year-old son was in the car’s backseat. Both were immediately transported to the hospital with significant injuries, police said.

An accident investigator responded to the scene and contacted Dellard at the hospital. A DUI investigation was conducted and it was determined that Dellard appeared to be under the influence of prescription medication. She suffered significant but not life-threatening injuries. Her son also had significant injuries and was transported to a trauma center out of the area. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Dellard was arrested for felony driving under the influence causing injury to another. She is also being investigated for felony child endangerment.