SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Another LGBTQ community street fair is coming to San Francisco on Saturday.

The second annual Bearrison Street Fair will be from noon to 6 p.m. on Oct. 15 on Harrison Street in the city’s south of Market neighborhood, between 10th and 13th streets.

The fair is being put on by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and the Bears of San Francisco.

Erik Greenfrost, chair of the Bears of San Francisco, told KRON4 News that the fair will be celebrating body positivity.

“We are focused on body positivity and supporting a welcoming and inclusive bear scene,” Greenfrost said, referring to the bear subculture, which he said emerged as a counter to the slender or bodybuilding looks that’d been predominant in the gay community, and alienating to some.

Greenfrost said the fair is also “for folks who’ve been excluded” such as “people of color, trans people and gender non-conforming folks.” It attracted a “good mix of people” during the inaugural event last year.

Ariel Sky of the Boys of Bearleasque said the group will be performing at the main stage, and that the fair will also feature a twerk-off and “live wrestling and lots of good food.”

According to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, the fair will also close 11th Street from Folsom Street to Division Street, Norfolk Street from Folsom Street to Division Street, 12th Street from Bernice Street to Harrison Street.