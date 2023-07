(KRON) — The second annual Chinatown Lion Dance Festival returns this month to San Francisco.

KRON4’s Stephanie Lin spoke with Mike Mak, founder of the event, and Calvin Zhen, White Crane Lion Dancing instructor, along with the winners of this year’s National Lion Dance Competition.

The festival runs from July 22 to July 23 at Portsmouth Square from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.