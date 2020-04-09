Second Chance Project hosts 50/50 raffle to help underprivileged youth

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The COVID-19 pandemic is not an ideal situation for anyone but it has forced us all to come together to help beat this thing.

One family has taken a big step towards helping others when we need it the most.

Britney Blythe and her family founded the Second Chance Project in 1998.

It is a non profit with a mission to serve underprivileged youth.

“We serve them in a way to where we can help them and empower them to be our next generation of leaders and want that to happen today. So we support them with different types of resources from educational resources to food support, maybe it is clothing,” Blythe said.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Blythe and her family felt an even bigger obligation to help.

“Even if it is a small outreach or a small impact, any impact is worth it. We have been making phone calls, sending text messages, sending emails, even for me being a former collegiate athlete, I’ve reached out to my past coaches just to say hey how can we all come together,” Blythe said.

They settled on a 50/50 raffle that will be live until April 17th.

“All families are impacted with kids not being in school so we are looking at that. We are looking at how we can support the youth that are learning at home still. We don’t want them to be home and not have the resources that they had when they were in their school setting. So we want to send out school supplies to kids in those homes. Second part is regular individuals are being impacted financially so we are trying to work with the 50/50 raffle to help that financial burden and they can use the money for they see fit,” Blythe said.

You can find all the details of the COVID-19 Relief Challenge at 2ndchanceproject.org.

