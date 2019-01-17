Earthquake wakes up Bay Area for second straight day Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Second earthquake in a row for the Bay Area!

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported around 6:11 a.m. Thursday in the Piedmont area in the East Bay, around the same location where Wednesday's early morning quake was recorded.

Right now BART is reporting 15 minute delays.

Bay Area residents react to earthquake

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES