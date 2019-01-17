Bay Area

Earthquake wakes up Bay Area for second straight day

Jan 17, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Second earthquake in a row for the Bay Area! 

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported around 6:11 a.m. Thursday in the Piedmont area in the East Bay, around the same location where Wednesday's early morning quake was recorded. 

Right now BART is reporting 15 minute delays. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

