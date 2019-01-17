Earthquake wakes up Bay Area for second straight day
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Second earthquake in a row for the Bay Area!
A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported around 6:11 a.m. Thursday in the Piedmont area in the East Bay, around the same location where Wednesday's early morning quake was recorded.
Right now BART is reporting 15 minute delays.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
- STORM WATCH: TRACK THE RAIN WITH KRON4'S INTERACTIVE RADAR
- ATMOSPHERIC RIVER TO DRENCH BAY AREA
- FLASH FLOOD WATCH ISSUED FOR BAY AREA, CENTRAL COAST
- JAYME CLOSS DESCRIBES PARENTS BEING KILLED, 88 DAYS IN CAPTIVITY
- FDA ISSUES SEVERAL RECALLS FOR DRY DOG FOOD
Bay Area News
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- 17-year-old arrested on suspicion of sexual battery in Redwood City
- Car burglaries, homicides down in San Francisco, new report shows
- Solano County issues February CalFresh benefits early due to government shutdown
- San Francisco SPCA hosts jungle-themed pop-up on Embarcadero
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-