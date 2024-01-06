(BCN) — A second Hindu place of worship in the East Bay has been hit by anti-India graffiti in two weeks, the Hindu American Foundation said Saturday.

Vijay’s Sherawali Temple in Hayward was vandalized with graffiti supporting a Sikh separatist movement seeking to establish a homeland in northern India, the foundation said in a social media post.

The organization didn’t say when the Hayward vandalism occurred. A similar act at Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Newark occurred on Dec. 22.

Spray paint on a sign at the Hayward temple criticized Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, and called for a sovereign state called Khalistan.

The Vijay’s Sherawali temple was founded in 2002 in South San Francisco and moved to Hayward in 2021, according to the Hindu American Foundation.

“Also known as the East Bay Hindu Community and Cultural Center, it houses idols of Ganesha, Durga, Shiva and Hanuman, serving all segments of the Hindu community,” the foundation said.

