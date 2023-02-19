SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A second food vendor has been attacked this week in San Jose, according to the San Jose Police Department.

On Saturday morning at 10:40 a.m., police were called to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the 1400 block of Old Bayshore Highway. The victim at the scene, a food vendor, told police he was attacked with a baseball bat by an employee of Intex Auto Parts, a business nearby.

The suspect was identified as a 43-year-old with the last name Ho, his first name was not provided. Patrol officers investigated further, contacted the suspect and took him into custody. The victim did not want medical attention after the incident.

The suspect was booked into jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon. The suspect allegedly tried to move the victim’s vehicle by force, which also led to a charge for attempted carjacking.

The first food vendor attack this week in San Jose took place on Thursday outside the SAP Center. The victim in that attack, Saul Reconco, went to the hospital that night, suffering from a broken nose, black eye, swollen face and a bad headache.