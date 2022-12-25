SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A second grader is getting some well-deserved attention after boogying all the way down at his school’s Christmas performance last week.

A mother from Beechwood Elementary School in Menlo Park shared a video of a child dancing their heart out during his school’s Christmas play. The child, clad in a 49ers jacket and beanie, threw in some classic moves as well as some TikTok dances when showing off his skills.

The student’s classmates and their parents were delighted with the kiddo’s moves, which even included his version of the robot. His fellow performers — all dressed in their Christmas best — smiled and belted out their tune. The video on Instagram has received over 655,000 likes. Leave it to Christmas to bring out the true performer in everyone!