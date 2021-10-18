Second group of mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Sonoma County

COTATI, Calif. (KRON) – A group of mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District.

The district said on Monday that the adult mosquitoes were collected in traps in Sonoma County — This is the second sample group this year to test positive in the county.

This group was in the area of Santa Rosa Avenue and Burt Street in Santa Rosa, officials said.

Staff continues to search the area for new sources of mosquito production.

“District staff will continue to monitor the distribution and abundance of adult mosquitoes in the area where the positive mosquito sample was collected,” stated Nizza Sequeira, Public Information Officer. “The District will also continue to test viable adult mosquito samples collected in the area for WNV. In the meantime, we ask that residents report mosquito problems to our office and take personal protection measures such as wearing an effective mosquito repellent when engaging in outdoor activities.”

Residents are urged to remove items in their yards that are holding stagnant water.

Here are ways to reduce the risk of West Nile:

Store containers upside down, covered, or in a sheltered area.

Cover rain barrels or other water storage containers tightly with a fine mesh screen (1/16 inch).

Screen septic tank vent pipes with a fine mesh screen (1/16 inch). Check tank lids for cracks and repair if needed.

Keep rain gutters clear of leaves and other debris.

Check and maintain all window and door screens.

Wear mosquito repellent when outdoors at dusk and dawn. Use a repellent containing one of the following active ingredients: DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535.

For more information, visit the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District website.