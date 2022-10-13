SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A second hit-and-run was reported in San Jose on Thursday, this one fatal.

It happened near the San Jose Municipal Golf Course, where a pedestrian was killed by a vehicle at Lundy and Sajak avenues around 7:45 p.m.

The motorist is cooperating with police. As KRON4 previously reported, an earlier hit-and-run near Monterey Road and Montecito Vista Drive happened just after noon.

An elderly man who was hit sustained life-threatening injuries.

Just before 1 p.m. there was another collision on Monterey Road between a vehicle and a female cyclist, who sustained “major injuries.”