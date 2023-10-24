(KRON) — For the second time this month, a pedestrian has been struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Berkeley, according to Amtrak. At 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, Amtrak train 529 from Auburn was on its way to San Jose when a person trespassing on the track was struck by the train.

There were 77 passengers onboard at the time and none were reported injured. The train resumed its journey shortly before noon.

Earlier this month, on Oct. 4, the Berkeley Police Department received a report of a collision involving a person and a train in the area of Harrison Street and the tracks. Arriving at the scene, officers discovered a deceased person who had been struck by an Amtrak train, Berkely PD said.