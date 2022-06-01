GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A 19-year-old has died from injuries sustained in a shooting in Gilroy last October that left an 18-year-old dead at the scene and two others injured. Jesse Sanchez died on May 27 from injuries sustained in the shooting that occurred on Oct. 30, 2021 in the 400 block of Las Animas Avenue in Gilroy, according to a social media post from the Gilroy Police Department.

Sanchez was among four people who were shot during the incident which took place at a Gilroy council member’s home. Michael Daniel Zuniga-Macias, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others who were present subsequently recovered from their injuries.

The investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Det. Chris Silva at (408) 846-0335.