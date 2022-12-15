SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A cannabis dispensary in Santa Rosa was targeted by burglars Thursday, just two days after a different Santa Rosa dispensary was burglarized. Similarities between the two incidents suggest they may be connected, according to a press release from the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Officers with Santa Rosa PD responded to a closed dispensary in the early hours of Thursday morning after multiple motion detector alarms were activated, according to the press release. Upon arriving at the business, which was located on the 3100 block of Coffee Lane, officers discovered the front gate to the business has been forced open. The front doors to the business had also been pried open, officers discovered.

After conducting a search of the business and the surrounding area for suspects and evidence, no suspects were located, according to the press release. Officers did find a crowbar outside that the suspects had used to break in. Inside, officers discovered many cannabis products had been stolen.

After reviewing surveillance video, officers discovered that four separate vehicles had pulled up at the dispensary at about 3:40 a.m. The vehicles were described as :

A newer model gray Mercedes sedan

A newer white sedan

Two white SUVs

Eight to 10 masked suspects got out of the vehicles. They also wore gloves and hoodies, according to police. Some suspects were described as “Hispanic males” that appeared to be “16 to 25 years old.” After stealing items from the dispensary, the suspects returned to the vehicles and fled, according to police.

Two days earlier, SRPD officers were called to a different cannabis business in the 1800 block of Empire Industrial Court, also due to multiple motion detector alarms going off. Officers arrived to a similar scene with the front door of the business pried open. In that incident, warehouse doors for nearby businesses had been rammed and damaged by vehicles.

Cannabis products were also stolen from that location. The suspects and circumstances surrounding each incident appear to be linked, according to Santa Rosa PD.