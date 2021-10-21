Second storm system rolling into Bay Area

SAN FRANCISO (KRON) — Many parts of the Bay Area woke up Thursday to light showers and wet, reflective roads – but the morning rain isn’t the last of it.

A second storm system is on its way.

Late Thursday night, the next system will bring “beneficial rain” to most of the Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service. The storm will pour into Friday morning. The NWS model below shows the expected rainfall starting around 8 p.m.

Our next frontal system moves through the #BayArea late Thursday night into Friday morning, providing beneficial rain to most of the area. Here's a model simulation of the upcoming frontal system. #Cawx pic.twitter.com/kXppUcVC6o — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 20, 2021

The new round of showers is expected to bring another 1-3 inches of rainfall to the North Bay Mountains, meteorologists said. The storm is going to drop temperatures in the region and possibly bring more snow to Lake Tahoe, according to KRON4 meteorologist John Shrable.

The Bay Area will likely have a brief dry period later Friday, but this is all leading to the atmospheric river predicted for early next week.

According to the NWS forecast, light rain will continue over the weekend before the atmospheric river brings moderate to heavy rain on Sunday into Monday.

By then, San Francisco may see up to 5 inches of total rainfall from this parade of storms.