(BCN) — The second of two suspects in a July homicide in Vallejo was arrested Wednesday, police said. Armando Menendez, 19, was taken into custody in the 1000 block of Grant Street in Vallejo with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, Vallejo police said.

On the morning of July 17, officers responded to a distress call regarding a shooting in the 200 block of Mini Drive. Police discovered two gunshot victims, a man and a woman. The man, identified as 18-year-old Zoltan Kent Jr., died from his injuries while the woman survived.

After an investigation, police obtained arrest warrants for suspects Gerald Collins, 23, and Menendez. Collins was taken into custody in Vacaville with the help of a SWAT team, U.S. Marshals and Vacaville police on Aug. 20.

Both Collins and Menendez have been booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of homicide and are being detained on an order of no bail.

