SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A second suspect was arrested on Wednesday for a July 15 assault, the San Francisco Police Department announced. Andrew Morelopena, 21, of San Francisco is accused of physically assaulting a 61-year-old victim.

The attack happened on the 1000 block of McAllister Street around 11:00 a.m. The victim told officers that he was beaten with a wooden object and physically assaulted by two suspects, causing him to lose consciousness. He was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for a fractured eye socket and given stitches for lacerations to his face, according to SFPD.

The first suspect in the attack, 24-year-old San Francisco resident Nelson Martinez, was arrested at the scene after he was “detained” by the victim and witnesses. He was taken to a hospital and later to San Francisco County Jail.

On Wednesday, officers received a call that the second suspect in the assault had returned to the area. Officers went to the 1000 block of McAllister Street and Morelopena was taken into custody after a brief struggle, SFPD said.

Both suspects were booked into jail on charges including assault with a deadly weapon and assault by means to cause great bodily injury. Morelonpena was also charged with two counts of possession of illegal drug paraphernalia and willfully resisting arrest.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

There is still an active investigation into this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444.