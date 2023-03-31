WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — The jewelry section of the Macy’s at Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek was a victim of a smash-and-grab last summer. Police said three men smashed cases and stole an unknown amount of high-end watches on June 18, 2022.

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the smash-and-grab, the Walnut Creek Police Department said Friday. The suspect, 20-year-old Vallejo man Gerald Dial, was arrested on March 23 at the San Francisco Airport.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office filed felony charges against Dial: robbery, burglary and grand theft. As of Friday, Dial is no longer in custody as he posted bail, according to Walnut Creek police.

The first suspect was arrested on July 5. He is identified as 19-year-old Jammoni Simon of Vallejo. Simon faced charges of robbery, burglary and possession of a loaded firearm.

A third suspect remains outstanding.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Back in June, Walnut Creek police said the suspects drove away in a white 4-door Honda sedan.

No employees or shoppers were injured during the incident. The smash-and-grab happened around 10:48 a.m. that day, KRON4 reported last June.