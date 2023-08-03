(KRON) — A second person was arrested on Wednesday for a shooting that left a man injured, according to the Sunnyvale Police Department.

The shooting occurred early Sunday morning in the 300 block of East Washington Avenue. One man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The first suspect, Gregory Law, was taken into custody following a short foot pursuit. During the foot pursuit, Law discarded a handgun which was later recovered, according to police.

During the investigation, police identified Filmon Kifle as a second suspect. He was arrested on Wednesday at San Francisco International Airport while attempting to board a flight to Turkey, police said.

Both suspects were arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail. The investigation is still ongoing.