Security concerns for big Bay Area events grow amid Gilroy shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On the heels of the tragic Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting, there are several events coming up in the Bay Area.

Outside Lands at Golden Gate Park – where upwards of 200,000 people attend- is coming up next weekend, while this weekend the Santa Clara County Fair is happening starting Thursday.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office will be handling security for the festival.

An event happening in the same county as the Garlic Festival shooting, so may people are very apprehensive and nervous to attend another largely attended festival.

There will be more security than normal though, so people can feel safe while enjoying the fair.

Outside Lands starts Aug. 9 and many people are wondering how San Francisco police are going to ensure the safety of hundreds of thousands of people going.

The festival has lots of security and metal detectors, but as we know at the Garlic Festival there were also metal detectors and the gunman broke into the event through a fence.

In a statement, the San Francisco Police Department said “security of our residents and visitors is always our top priority.”

The security of our residents and visitors is always our top priority. We work closely with event organizers as well as with our local, state and federal partners when planning for events. Planning is extensive and begins months in advance.

The Department does not provide specific information regarding staffing or security plans for special events. We also take into account incidents that occur around the state, country and world.

Outside Lands is an annual event and there will be a San Francisco Police presence at the venue. With any enclosed outdoor event, we plan for public safety including perimeter security.

As always, we ask the public- “If you see something, say something.” Look out for each other and report any suspicious persons or activity to event staff or a police officer.

In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To provide an anonymous tip, call the SFPD Anonymous Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444.

Stay informed of emergencies or significant events by signing up for emergency text message alerts by texting the word OUTSIDELANDS to 888-777. AlertSF also allows us to notify you of emergencies in San Francisco. SFPD

