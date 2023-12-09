(KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2300 block of Harrison Street around 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 8.

Upon officers’ arrival, they located a victim who sustained a gunshot wound(s) inside a business. Paramedic personnel responded to the scene to provide medical treatment. However, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the police investigation, officers learned that the victim was working as a security guard for the business and tried to prevent an individual from taking items. The individual brandished a firearm and fired a round(s) at the victim. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

OPD’s Homicide Section has taken over this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.