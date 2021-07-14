Security guard injured in confrontation at San Francisco Walgreens

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Jerry Royer

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Authorities are investigating after a security guard was injured while confronting a man allegedly harassing customers inside a San Francisco Walgreens Wednesday.

According to police, the incident happened at the store in the 1300 block of Market Street around 9:30 a.m.

Responding officers found two store workers actively fighting a man inside the store.

Officers helped to detain the man who according to security guards was harassing customers.

Officials said a fight ensued when the security guards contacted the man, and that’s when one of the guards was injured.

Photo: Jerry Royer

The security guard who was injured was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The man is in custody pending charges, per authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News