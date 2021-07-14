Security guard injured in confrontation at San Francisco Walgreens

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Authorities are investigating after a security guard was injured while confronting a man allegedly harassing customers inside a San Francisco Walgreens Wednesday.

According to police, the incident happened at the store in the 1300 block of Market Street around 9:30 a.m.

Responding officers found two store workers actively fighting a man inside the store.

Officers helped to detain the man who according to security guards was harassing customers.

Officials said a fight ensued when the security guards contacted the man, and that’s when one of the guards was injured.

Photo: Jerry Royer

The security guard who was injured was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The man is in custody pending charges, per authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.