(KRON) — A security guard who was shot and killed at a 7-Eleven in Oakland Friday night has been identified as 59-year-old James Johnson, the Oakland Police Department said. Johnson was shot and killed while on the job Friday night at the 7-Eleven located in the 2300 block of Harrison Street.

Officers and paramedics responded to the 7-Eleven around 10:15 p.m. Friday. The victim, Johnson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed that Johnson was trying to prevent an individual from taking items from the store. That individual, police said, brandished a firearm and shot Johnson before fleeing the scene in a vehicle. No arrest has been made in this case and the investigation is ongoing, police said.