SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two teenage males are in custody in connection to the death of a security guard who was shot and killed Wednesday night, according to police. Officers from the San Francisco PD Northern Station responded to the 1500 block of Webster Street in SF’s Japantown Wednesday around 5:07 p.m.

According to police, officers located an adult male victim who was a security guard suffering from a gunshot wound. Lifesaving aid was rendered and medics were summoned to the scene. However, despite lifesaving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators with the SFPD Homicide Detail responded to the scene and located two teenage males. Probable cause was developed and the two were arrested. Police have identified the suspects as a 15-year-old male and a 14-year-old male. They were booked into the Juvenile Justice Center. The 15-year-old was arrested for murder. The 14-year-old was arrested for accessory to murder. Their names are not being disclosed.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, according to SFPD.