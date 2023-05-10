(KRON) — Monday afternoon, a man was stepping out of his car in San Rafael when he was approached and violently beaten by someone demanding the keys to his car, according to the San Rafael Police Department. That’s when a nearby on-duty security guard stepped in.

Around 4:45 p.m., a victim had just parked their car in the Montecito Shopping Center in downtown San Rafael. He was then approached by suspect Edward Ganny Carroll, 41, of San Rafael, who allegedly started punching the victim and demanded the keys to his car, SRPD officials said. The victim tried to push Carroll away during the assault but Carroll allegedly continued his attack and tried to get into the victim’s still open car.

A security guard working at the Redwood Credit Union nearby saw the assault and stepped in, separating Carroll from the victim, officials said. Carroll then allegedly tried to run away before tripping and falling, giving the security guard time to catch up and put him in handcuffs.

Nearby San Rafael police officers responded to the scene and took Carroll into custody. Carroll was booked into the Marin County Jail for felony attempted carjacking and felony robbery and is being held on $150,000 bail.

The victim suffered minor injuries to the head and face but did not need hospital treatment, police said. The security guard did not suffer any injuries. Police said there is no known connection between Carroll and the victim.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call San Rafael Police at (415) 485-3000. Tips can also be made online at http://www.srpd.org/tips.