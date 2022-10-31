SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The man who was shot at a San Francisco Safeway on Saturday was a security guard trying to stop a shoplifter, the San Francisco Police Department said on Monday. The victim suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police were called to the store, located at 4950 Mission Street, just after 6:00 p.m. for the report of a shooting. Officers found the victim and provided before he was taken to a hospital.

SFPD said that officers found the suspect trying to flee on a Muni bus. He was arrested and identified as 50-year-old Andre Brown.

Brown was booked for robbery, attempted homicide and multiple other felonies. He was also wanted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms for gun charges.

Safeway provided a statement to KRON4 about the incident:

We are troubled by this incident, which is under investigation by the San Francisco Police Department. We are fully cooperating with the police by offering any information that will assist with their investigation.