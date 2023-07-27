SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The security guard who shot Banko Brown was fined $1,500 by the Bureau of Security and Investigative Services (BSIS) for several violations during the day of the shooting.

Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony was found to be carrying a concealed firearm without a permit to do so, per the BSIS. He also was not wearing required patches showing that he was working as private security during the incident.

Brown, a 24-year-old Black transgender man, was shot dead at a San Francisco Walgreens on April 27. Brown was allegedly shoplifting, and Anthony confronted him as he was leaving the store.

After a struggle, Anthony drew his gun and fired. Surveillance video was released, which you can watch here. WARNING: The video may be disturbing for some viewers.

Anthony was fined $1,000 for carrying a concealed gun without a permit. The BSIS said he had the gun in a zippered pouch on a tactical vest he was wearing over his sweatshirt.

In addition, he was hit with two $250 fines for uniform violations.

“Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony was involved in a shooting while on duty wearing a sweatshirt that did not have bureau-approved patches on each shoulder that read “private security” and included the name of the company by which Anthony was employed,” BSIS said.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins did not file criminal charges against Anthony, citing self-defense. She said Anthony believed he was in imminent danger when he shot Brown.