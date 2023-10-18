SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit is coming to San Francisco next month. It’s expected to bring thousands of people, including world leaders.

The Secret Service has released an increased security plan in collaboration with San Francisco police and dozens of other agencies.

Hosting the APEC summit is a big opportunity for San Francisco, as it’s expected to bring an economic boost. But those who are not attending will endure heavy traffic and road closures. Officials are releasing information weeks in advance so you can plan ahead.

More than 20,000 people are expected to attend the APEC, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris – as well as leaders from 21 different APEC economies.

“We are very excited to take part in this event. Putting the global spotlight on the city and county of San Francisco,” said SFPD Chief Bill Scott.

The Moscone Center has held large-scale conferences before, but with such high-level attendees, this summit is expected to have an unprecedented amount of security. The event has been designated as a National Special Security Event (NSSE).

“This NSSE designation is given to ensure the full weight, leverage, talent of the federal government and our state and local partners to this event,” said Jeremy Brown with the United States Secret Service.

On Wednesday, a security plan was released by the Secret Service, the San Francisco Police Department, the FBI, and dozens of other agencies. There will be road closures, impacts to public transportation, and increased traffic near the Moscone Center, Embarcadero, and the Nob Hill neighborhood.

Scott says that while his department is understaffed right now, they will have additional help from other agencies.

“The California Highway Patrol and over a dozen local agencies are providing personnel to supplement the needs of uniformed law enforcement at APEC venues and events. Our San Mateo County agencies are supporting the SF airport, so we are well prepared for this event,” he said.

Chief Scott says the summit will not affect police or fire response times.

“Emergency responders will be available everywhere in the city. Several hundred SFPD officers will be dedicated to normal operations to respond to calls for service,” he said.

When law enforcement closes and clears areas around the venue, the chief says it may displace the unhoused.

“They will have opportunities for shelter, they will have opportunities for help. The main thing is to make sure it’s a safe environment,” he said.

Each agency has been preparing and training to make sure the summit is safe for all. SFMTA also announced transit re-routes during the summit.