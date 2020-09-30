Security Public Storage offers discount to Glass Fire victims

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Victims of the Glass Fire burning in Napa and Sonoma counties are being offered a discount by Security Public Storage.

On Wednesday, the SPS announced the unprecedented discount for those who lost their homes or were forced to evacuate.

There are six storage facilities located near the fire zone: Santa Rosa, Napa, Vallejo, Fairfield, and two in Vacaville.

After the 2017 Tubbs Fire, the facility also assisted the severely impacted community.

The storage company has been participating in charitable work for more than 20 years, including Toys for Tots.

