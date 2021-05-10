See ‘everyone’s favorite furry fire prevention specialists’ in action

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In the East Bay, fire season is in full swing and over in Oakland the fire department still has goats working to prevent a fire.

The Oakland Fire Department tweeted out video showing the goats in action, saying the department is again using what everyone calls their “favorite furry fire prevention specialists.”

The goats are munching through dry brush in various places throughout Oakland.

This week they were in Berkeley at the Grizzly Peak Open Space, as well as above Highway 24 near the tunnel.