See if you can ditch the mask in your Bay Area county next week

A visitor to the Golden Gate Bridge wears a mask in San Francisco, on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (Laura Morton/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Some Bay Area counties are following the lead of Governor Gavin Newsom’s office, announcing that they too will be lifting mask mandates for vaccinated people after February 15.

Officials in Marin and Solano counties confirmed that as the Omicron surge of COVID-19 cases subsides, they will be aligning with the state’s guidance.

Many Bay Area counties have spent much of the pandemic with rules stricter than the state’s minimum rules on masking and social distancing. Some of these, such as San Francisco, are still figuring out what to do.

“We are aware of the state’s decision to allow the indoor masking requirements to expire on Feb. 15 and beginning on Feb. 16 the state’s requirements will revert back to the masking requirements from before the arrival of the Omicron variant,” a spokesperson from the department of public health stated to KRON4. “San Francisco is currently evaluating our local situation based on cases, hospitalizations, and vaccination citywide including booster doses, and is consulting with our regional and state partners on next steps regarding our indoor masking requirements.”

Alameda, San Mateo, Napa, Contra Costa, and Santa Clara counties join San Francisco in the process of evaluating whether to loosen those mask restrictions.

Sonoma County did not respond to a request for comment.

Universal indoor masking was re-introduced in California on December 15 to add a layer of protection against infection with the highly-contagious omicron variant.

The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in California peaked on January 15, with an average of 119,536 positive cases per day. On February 7, that number was 35,365.

Los Angeles County already announced it’s not getting rid of the indoor mask mandate until health benchmarks are met.