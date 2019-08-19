SEE IT: CHP video captures sideshows on streets of Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — Eight criminal cases are in the hands of the district attorney after the California Highway Patrol caught several cars spinning in the road earlier this month as part of sideshows.

The first incident happened on Aug. 11 near Franklin Canyon and McEwen in West Contra Costa County.

Martinez police broke up the sideshow and stopped one of the suspected drivers involved.

Officers did not have enough to cite the driver, the CHP said, so he was released.

Later that day, a highway patrol aircraft responded to another sideshow in Rodeo — allegedly involving the same driver from earlier in the day.

The CHP also spotted a Mazda involved in the Rodeo sideshow.

Both individuals are now involved in criminal complaints forwarded to the Contra Costa County District Attorney.

Later in the day, the CHP responded to another sideshow between Interstate 80 and Crockett.

Three drivers and three spectators were detained and cited.