SEE IT: Coast Guard, Marin fire crews rescue boaters in Tomales Bay

TOMALES BAY (KRON) — The Coast Guard and Marin County fire crews helped rescue four people in Tomales Bay Thursday night after their sail boat ran aground about 150 yards off the shore.

The four people rescued were on a 40-foot sail boat and around 7:45 p.m., they contacted the Coast Guard station at Bodega Bay, saying their boat had run aground.

Weather conditions and shallow water made it more difficult for the Coast Guard to get to the boat.

With help from the Marin County Fire Department and its rescue boat, crews were able to reach the sail boat and tow it to the Spud Point Marina in Bodega Bay.

None were injured in the rescue.

Video shows how the rescue unfolded.