See it: Lightning flashes across Bay Area during late summer storm

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area saw over 100 lightning strikes during a late summer thunderstorm that prompted a Red Flag Warning.
The National Weather Service said it counted about 110 of the cloud to ground strikes, and too many cloud to cloud flashes to count.
Statewide, there were at least 1,100 cloud to ground lightning strikes, NWS said. Some flashes were still seen early before dawn on Friday. When cloud to ground lightning strikes, it could spark fires, keeping firefighters prepared to respond.
The video tweeted by the Santa Rosa Fire Department below shows the sky lit up in purple flashes from multiple lightning bolts.
A Cal Fire camera on Fremont Peak also caught a lightning flash near the Diablo Range:
Just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, NWS said at least four lightning strikes were seen within an hour across Sonoma County, one of which struck in the 2020 Glass Fire scar and others near Rohnert Park.
A lightning strike caught an unlucky Rohnert Park resident, whose car and home was severely damaged by a tree brought down by lightning onto the property.
The storm system also brought with it some scattered rain in parts of the Bay area.
The Red Flag Warning was cancelled ahead of schedule on Friday at 8:30 a.m.