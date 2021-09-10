See it: Lightning flashes across Bay Area during late summer storm

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area saw over 100 lightning strikes during a late summer thunderstorm that prompted a Red Flag Warning.

The National Weather Service said it counted about 110 of the cloud to ground strikes, and too many cloud to cloud flashes to count.

Lightning flash on Sept. 9, 2021 (KRON)

Statewide, there were at least 1,100 cloud to ground lightning strikes, NWS said. Some flashes were still seen early before dawn on Friday. When cloud to ground lightning strikes, it could spark fires, keeping firefighters prepared to respond.

The video tweeted by the Santa Rosa Fire Department below shows the sky lit up in purple flashes from multiple lightning bolts.

*Lighting Update #1*

We have had numerous lighting strikes in and around the Santa Rosa area. Several passing showers have also been reported. There are no reports of any fires at this time in Santa Rosa. @NWSBayArea pic.twitter.com/7gmwoFNdky — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) September 10, 2021

A Cal Fire camera on Fremont Peak also caught a lightning flash near the Diablo Range:

Many of you in the South Bay have reported lightning flashes to the east recently. @CalFire webcam on Fremont Peak captures a flash off to the northeast toward the Diablo Rnage. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/qC5hCGyzYM — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 10, 2021

Just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, NWS said at least four lightning strikes were seen within an hour across Sonoma County, one of which struck in the 2020 Glass Fire scar and others near Rohnert Park.

Image shows 4 lightning strikes across Sonoma county over the last hour. One strike in the 2020 Glass Fire scar with the others east of Rohnert Park. #RedFlagWarning pic.twitter.com/Pv3YCeaQrV — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 10, 2021

A lightning strike caught an unlucky Rohnert Park resident, whose car and home was severely damaged by a tree brought down by lightning onto the property.

Tree falls onto car in Rohnert Park after lightning strike on Sept. 10, 2021 (Camila Barco/KRON)

The storm system also brought with it some scattered rain in parts of the Bay area.

We're not only watching the radar and satellite this evening, we're also keeping an eye on the sky via webcams across the region. High-based rain showers and #lightning currently moving over the North Bay. View from Sonoma Mtn. looking to toward Napa County. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/MZ8xYOSMS0 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 10, 2021

The Red Flag Warning was cancelled ahead of schedule on Friday at 8:30 a.m.