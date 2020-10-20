SEE IT: Raccoons break into Bay Area bank, chaotic chase ensues

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Caught red-handed! Or, should we say red-pawed?

Two young raccoons broke into a bank in Redwood City.

A man says he was using the ATM when he noticed a stuffed animal inside the bank early Tuesday morning while it was still closed.

Photo courtesy of PHS/SPCA.

But then the ‘stuffed animal’ moved.

Turns out, there were actually two of them!

The furry intruders broke in through the roof, The Peninsula Humane Society believes, after noticing muddy pawprints along a nearby tree.

Photo courtesy of PHS/SPCA.

Photo courtesy of PHS/SPCA.

“We suspect the raccoons climbed the tree to the roof of the bank, and then somehow managed to crawl into the air ducts and fell through the ceiling tiles onto the floor of the bank,” according to PHS/SPCA’s Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox. “There were several broken ceiling tiles, and the masked bandits knocked papers around and even a computer over.”

The PHS/SPCA says once bank managers let them into the bank, a ten minute chase ensued.

“They apparently didn’t want to leave the bank,” Tarbox said.

The raccoons left without any injuries and without any money bags.

