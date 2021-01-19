See it: Severe wind damage around Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Howling, strong winds are causing damage in the Bay Area overnight and into Tuesday morning.

In San Francisco, the winds were even swinging a crane around in the city:

SF winds are so intense rn there spinning this crane in circles pic.twitter.com/Pw3acJ9Opl — Qlint (@QlintQlint) January 19, 2021

The treacherous wind knocked down a tree in Pac Heights at the intersection of Clay and Fillmore:

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts peaked at 51 mph in San Francisco around 3:30 a.m. By 4 a.m., they were at 54 mph.

Strong, damaging winds continue to affect portions of the region this morning. Wind gusts exceeded 90 mph in the Mayacamas Mountains in the past 3 hours with gusts of 54 mph currently reported in San Francisco. #CAwx #BayAreaWX #highwinds pic.twitter.com/UimVUrsgVz — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 19, 2021

The Wind Warning is expected to expire at 7 a.m. Tuesday, but KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable says winds won’t taper off until around 11 a.m.

There are also some reported power outages in the Bay Area on Tuesday morning, including in Vallejo and Orinda.

The Vallejo Firefighters Association tweeted that power outages were reported across large areas of east and south Vallejo, and Pacific Gas & Electric is aware.

