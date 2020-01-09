Thieves break into Palo Alto Bloomingdale’s, steal $83K worth of merchandise

PALO ALTO (KRON) — Police say a group of suspected burglars got away with $83,000 worth of merchandise after breaking into a Palo Alto Bloomingdale’s store early Tuesday morning.

Police released surveillance video Thursday showing the group breaking into the store and smashing glass cases of jewelry before leaving.

Palo Alto police say the burglary occurred just after 2 a.m. Tuesday at the department store located in the Stanford Shopping Center on El Camino Real.

Police say the suspects used rocks to smash the front doors and display cases.

The suspects got away with watches and jewelry before leaving the scene in a 1990s, 4-door white BMW 3 series, according to police.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects and are investigating whether the burglary could be connected to other burglaries in surrounding cities.

Those with information on what happened are asked to call police at (650) 329-2413.