SEE IT: Thieves use new technology to break into cars in Vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON) — Vallejo police are looking for the suspects responsible for breaking into cars last Friday.

It happened in the parking lot of a shopping center off Admiral Callaghan Lane in Vallejo.

Criminals are using devices to track down Wifi or Bluetooth signals from devices like your phone, computer, smart watch and more.

Basically that means that even if your electronics are hidden in your car, thieves can still find them.

“All kinds of things happening these days. All you can do is just stay prayed up and hope that your car doesn’t get broken in,” said on shopper.

Vallejo police are looking for several suspects involved in this burglary last Friday.

While it may look random, police say the suspects used devices to locate electronics left in cars that are sending out Wifi or Bluetooth signals.

So even if you have your device is hidden in a center console like this, thieves can still find it as long as the bluetooth or wif-fi is turned on.

In another camera angle, you can see the suspects riding in a Nissan Sentra.

The Vallejo Police Department says this is one of many cases using this technology technique.

So far, they’ve investigated more than 1,000 car burglaries in 2019.

“I’ll be more watchful and try and get license plates, I mean that’s something we should all get involved with,” the shopper said.

On top of locking your cars, it’s an important reminder to also take all electronics and valuables out of the car with you.

If you recognize any of those suspects, contact the police.

