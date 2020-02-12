SEE IT: This former Bay Area nudist colony compound could be yours for $11.3 million

SONOMA, Calif. (KRON) – A compound that once was home to a nudist colony in Wine Country could be yours for just $11.3 million.

Located in Sonoma, the Castle Road Estate compound includes a contemporary home, 1905 farmhouse and pool, and car barn with apartment all set on 130+ acres with exceptional views.

The primary residence was built in 2005 and inspired by Mexican architecture. It boasts 3 bedroom suites, 4 bathrooms, and two half-baths spread across 7,630-square-feet.

There’s also a wine cellar complete with cellar storage for 350 bottles, plus a dining area for up to 90 people, along with its own pool, spa, and loggia with views of the San Pablo Bay, Mt. Tam, San Francisco skyline, and three Bay Area bridges.



















All Photos Courtesy: Compass

The farmhouse and pool boats 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with access to a pool and poolhouse/bath. It was renovated last year.

The car barn was designed to house a classic car collection and has space for 6+ cars. A 655-square-foot one-bedroom apartment sits atop the car barn, complete with kitchenette, full bath, and washer and dryer.

If you’re into growing your own grapes, the estate also comes with a 7.5+ acre Cabernet Sauvignon vineyard.

The estate is listed by Maurice Tegelaar and Matt Sevenau with Compass Real Estate.

