See or smell smoke? Bay Area fires trigger air quality issues

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Multiple fires burning across the Bay Area are causing hazy weather conditions and a strong smell of smoke for many in the region Wednesday.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued Spare the Air alerts through Wednesday due to all the smoke and air pollution as a result of the fires.

Burning wood, manufactured fire logs or other solid fuel is banned both indoors and outdoors.

People are encouraged to stay inside with doors and windows closed if possible, especially those with respiratory issues.

This may be difficult for people amid a continuing heat wave in the region. If it’s too hot in your home, you’re advised to visit a cooling center. You can find list of cooling centers here.

