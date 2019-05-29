See smoke in East Bay? Controlled burns underway ahead of wildfire season

If you’re in the East Bay, you may see smoke coming from the hills behind the Camp Parks Area in San Ramon on Wednesday.

That’s because crews from the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District are training in preparation for wildland fires across California.

On Tuesday firefighters put out a grass fire in Livermore not far from this area.

It happened just after 5 pm. off Collier Canyon Road.

It grew about five acres in just 90 minutes.

There were no reported injuries.

Controlled burns like the ones happening today are supposed to help firefighters know what to expect in this type of terrain and also remove potential areas that could burn in the future.

Fire crews want to let the community know you may see smoke here in the East Bay and it could linger and drift to surrounding areas.

This also acts as a reminder that fire season is here.

