See the double rainbow in Marin

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — We spy a double rainbow in the Bay Area!

After a morning of showers, Marin County residents could see a double rainbow shining against a gloomy, gray sky.

KRON4’s Justine Waldman and Grant Lodes shared photos of the rainbow before it started pouring again, around 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

KRON4 viewer Essa Hansen also shared a photo getting a full view of the arch!

me, bummed: It didn’t rain last night like predicted… I was really looking forward to some rain..



the universe, 10 minutes later: SUDDEN DOWNPOUR + DOUBLE RAINBOW pic.twitter.com/fJ9GfFF30M — Essa Hansen (@EssaHansen) January 22, 2021

The rain will not let up in the Bay Area, with even thunder and lightning possible later in the day, according to the National Weather Service.

The showers began in the North Bay before spreading south to the San Francisco Peninsula.