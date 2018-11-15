See where the most unhealthy air is in the Bay Area Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The air quality throughout the Bay Area has been in unhealthy levels due to the smoke blowing from the Camp Fire.

Along the coast in San Francisco, Oakland and San Rafael areas, it remains in the unhealthy levels at 158.

The worst air quality is in the Livermore area with very unhealthy levels at 254.

In this area, it is important for people to avoid physical activity outside.

When looking at the map the dark purple shows very unhealthy, red is unhealthy, orange is unhealthy for sensitive groups, and yellow is moderate.

Winds are expected to blow through heading into the weekend which could help clean out the smoke to enhance the air quality.

