Bay Area

See where the most unhealthy air is in the Bay Area

By:

Posted: Nov 14, 2018 04:34 PM PST

Updated: Nov 14, 2018 09:56 PM PST

See where the most unhealthy air is in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The air quality throughout the Bay Area has been in unhealthy levels due to the smoke blowing from the Camp Fire.

Along the coast in San Francisco, Oakland and San Rafael areas, it remains in the unhealthy levels at 158. 

The worst air quality is in the Livermore area with very unhealthy levels at 254.

In this area, it is important for people to avoid physical activity outside.

When looking at the map the dark purple shows very unhealthy, red is unhealthy, orange is unhealthy for sensitive groups, and yellow is moderate. 

Winds are expected to blow through heading into the weekend which could help clean out the smoke to enhance the air quality.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App