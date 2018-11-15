See where the most unhealthy air is in the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The air quality throughout the Bay Area has been in unhealthy levels due to the smoke blowing from the Camp Fire.
Along the coast in San Francisco, Oakland and San Rafael areas, it remains in the unhealthy levels at 158.
The worst air quality is in the Livermore area with very unhealthy levels at 254.
In this area, it is important for people to avoid physical activity outside.
When looking at the map the dark purple shows very unhealthy, red is unhealthy, orange is unhealthy for sensitive groups, and yellow is moderate.
Winds are expected to blow through heading into the weekend which could help clean out the smoke to enhance the air quality.
- MAP SHOWS HOMES DAMAGED, DESTROYED IN CAMP FIRE
- HORSE SEEKS REFUGE IN SWIMMING POOL DURING CAMP FIRE
- SMOKE FROM CAMP FIRE POURS INTO BAY AREA
- PG&E CRITICIZED OVER DEADLY CAMP FIRE
- SEARCH FOR CAMP FIRE VICTIMS INTENSIFIES IN PARADISE
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Will Warriors move forward following...
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Next
Manning's late TD pass leads Giants...