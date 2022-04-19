SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Just six days after tickets went on sale, the lineup for the Outside Lands music festival in Golden Gate Park has been announced.

Green Day, Post Malone, and SZA will be headlining the August event, which will also feature Kim Petras, Mac DeMarco, Pussy Riot, Jack Harlow, Mt. Joy and Weezer.

The Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival is produced by Another Planet Entertainment. It will be from August 5-7 this year. Last year it was October 29-31, coming back as it did from not happening at all in 2020 due to COVID-19. Tickets are available on the Outside Lands website.

APE was recently in the news for being the new management at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood.

Three-day general admission, VIP, payment plan and Golden Gate club passes will go on sale tomorrow.