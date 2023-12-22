SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A See’s Candies store located at San Francisco’s Embarcadero Center will permanently close on Christmas Eve, according to a sign in the store’s window. As first reported in SFGate, the sign, which reads, “We’re Closing,” states that the closure will be effective as of Dec. 24.

It refers shoppers to a nearby See’s location at 542 Market Street.

See’s Candies opened as a single store in Los Angeles in 1921. It opened its first store in the Bay Area in San Francisco in 1936. Within four years, there were 18 See’s across the Bay Area. In the ensuing years, the company has expanded to over 240 stores across the United States.

Over the decades, See’s Candies have established a longstanding reputation as a holiday favorite.